Congress' KV Thomas Responds To Show-cause Notice Sent By Party, Seeks Personal Hearing

Over a week after the Congress Disciplinary Committee sent show-cause notice to former Union Minister & Senior Kerala Congress leader KV Thomas for attending opposition CPI (M)’s Party seminar despite being asked not to, he has now responded to it, arguing that allegations levelled against him by Kerala unit Congress chief K Sudhakaran are 'baseless', further urging the committee for a personal hearing.

KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran earlier wrote to party supremo Sonia Gandhi seeking disciplinary action against Thomas for defying the party's order and attending a seminar held at the CPI(M) Party Congress in Kannur on April 9. Sudhakaran had further mentioned that the rebel leader had been denouncing the party’s ideology over the last few days. Furthermore, Thomas had also faced heat after he referred to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the "pride of India" and lauded him while speaking at the CPI(M)'s Party Congress seminar.

Congress has sought responses from the leader on the complaints raised against him for their alleged involvement in ‘anti-party’ activities. Thomas has also been asked to file their responses at the earliest as a week period has been allotted to file his version of events.

While responding to the allegations upon him for praising Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Congress leader clarified that his statement was about Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail), adding that he tried to separate politics from the developmental projects that the state government is initiating. Responding to another allegation of attending the function at Kannur where the blood of many young Congress workers was shed, he said, "Should Congress continue the path of bloodshed?"

K V Thomas asserts Congress chief should be a Gandhi

Meanwhile, K V Thomas came to the defence of the Gandhi family on Tuesday, expressing his support for Rahul Gandhi as the next party president. Expressing concern over the possible rise in cases of communal violence in the absence of Congress, K V Thomas added, "On these grounds, we have been demanding that Rahul Gandhi or any member of the family should take leadership, either Priyanka can take it. Madam Gandhi is naturally acceptable to everybody. But because of the health reasons, she can't come forward."