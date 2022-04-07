Congress' KV Thomas Weighs In On Kerala's K-Rail Project; To Attend CPI(M) Seminar

Violating the stringent directive of the Congress leadership, senior party leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas has decided to participate in a seminar being organised by the ruling CPI(M) in Kannur. Thomas however, denied rumours about him planning to quit Congress.

"I am not going to take part in a CPI(M)'s political programme but in a national seminar. The issue is more important for me, not politics," he told reporters in Kochi.

Besides Thomas, the CPI(M) had also invited Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for their seminar on Centre-State relations during a party event being organised in Kannur from April 6 till April 10. However, Congress President Sonia Gandhi reportedly prevented Tharoor from attending the event when he sought her permission.

Thomas, too, was asked not to participate in the Left party's programme at a time when both the ruling and opposition fronts were at loggerheads over various issues, especially on the SilverLine rail corridor project in Kerala. KPCC chief K Sudhakaran even warned him of stern disciplinary action if he took part in the CPI(M) seminar.

Reacting to the warning, Thomas claimed that he was being isolated in the party. Further extending support to the controversial K-rail project, he said, "I support the development of the state. I will attend the seminar. Why should I quit the party? There is groupism in Congress, but I won't join CPI(M). They can push me out if they want."

What is K-Rail Project or SilverLine Project?

The K-rail or Silverline project is a proposed semi-high-speed rail line that would connect Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasargod in the north. Nearly 529.25 rail corridor will connect 11 districts of the state, with stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Nedumbassery Airport, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. The project aims to reduce travel time to less than 5 hours.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), as well as the BJP, has opposed the project calling it "unscientific and impractical". It also said that there would be a huge financial burden on the state due to the SilverLine project, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 63,941 crore.

(With agency inputs)