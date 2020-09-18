Congress Lambasts Central Govt Over Job Losses In India; Puts Onus On PM Modi

On Friday, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a scathing attack at the Central government over job losses in the country. Congress has been constantly criticizing the Central government ever since the Reserve Bank of India released its Annual Report 2019-20.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala cited a media report which stated that around 66 lakhs jobs were lost in four months. His tweet in Hindi read as, "In four months, 66 lakhs jobs were lost, these are engineers, doctors, teachers, and accountants. Total 14 crore jobs are lost," the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi) citing a media report.

Further putting the onus of the unemployment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala mentioned that around 1.75 crore small industries are on the verge of lockdown.

Recently, the Congress party had slammed the Union government after the Reserve Bank of India released its Annual Report 2019-20. The report noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the inequities in the country's economy. It pointed out that the hospitality and tourism sector has witnessed more job losses than in other areas. Stressing that the poor had been hit the hardest, the RBI also mentioned that urban consumption had suffered a huge blow with a significant dip in passenger vehicle sales and supply of consumer durables in the first quarter of 2020-21. While the movement of people around groceries and pharmacies has reached pre-COVID levels, the mobility pertaining to retail and recreation is nearly 60% lower than that of February 2020 level.

RBI Predicts India's Economic Recovery

However, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the country’s economic recovery is likely to be gradual as the rising infections of Coronavirus continue to pose a risk. While addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting held via video conferencing, Das said that the economic recovery is not fully entrenched and added that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released by the government for the first quarter (Q1) was a 'reflection of the ravages of the COVID-19'.

“The recovery is, however, not yet fully entrenched and more over in some sectors the optics which was noticed in June and July, they appear to have levelled off… by all indications, the recovery is likely to be gradual as efforts towards reopening of the economy are confronted with increasing infections,” he said.

