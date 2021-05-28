Congress Lambasts Haryana Govt Over Rising Unemployment; Refers To CMIE Data For May

Citing the latest data, the Congress party on Thursday lashed out at the Haryana government after the unemployment rate in the state soared to 35.5% in May. As per the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, Haryana has the highest joblessness rate followed by Rajasthan (28%), Delhi (27.3%), and Goa (25.7%). Overall, the country's unemployment rate has touched 11.3% with joblessness prevalent more in urban than rural areas.

Releasing a video, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala lamented that the BJP-JJP government had failed to ensure livelihood opportunities for the youth. Claiming that there were no jobs available in the state, he also asserted that contractual employees working for the government are being sacked. Taking into account this scenario, he called upon both Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala stated, "Once again, Haryana has emerged as the number one in the country in unemployment and making the youth run from pillar to post. The latest CMIE report says that the unemployment rate in Haryana has crossed 35%. BJP-JJP government, Manohar Khattar and Dushyant Chautala are simply enjoying power while Haryana's well-educated boys and girls are running from pillar to post. There are no jobs in the government and private sector. The services of youth on temporary jobs are also being terminated."

Haryana reserves jobs for locals in the private sector

Incidentally, the rise of unemployment in Haryana comes just two months after the state government notified a law to ensure that 75% of the jobs in the private sector companies are reserved for local candidates. While a bill in this regard was originally passed in the Assembly on November 5, 2020, Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya sought some clarification pertaining to its constitutional validity. Finally, he approved The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 on February 28. Some of the objections to this legislation include that it is unconstitutional and that the state has no right to indulge in such discrimination in contravention of Article 16(2) of the Constitution.

