Congress Lambasts Himanta's Remark Over Rahul Gandhi Parentage: 'He Lowered Assam's Image'

Lashing out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comment, 'Is Rahul Gandhi really Rajiv Gandhi’s son?', Congress state unit alleged that the CM destroyed the state's image with his deplorable remarks. Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah stated that Biswa has lowered the reputation of Assam’s residents in the eyes of the world.

Stating that Assamese are known for their cultured and well-mannered behaviour across the world, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said in a statement, “Today all that was reduced to dust with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s deplorable remarks questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s father’s identity at an election rally in Uttarakhand. This has lowered the image of Assam’s residents in the eyes of the world".

This comes after CM Sarma while addressing a rally for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates at Kiccha in Uttarakhand, attacked Rahul Gandhi for doubting the 2016 surgical strikes against Pakistan and questioned, “Have we ever asked you if you are really Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not?”

Congress attacks Biswa for targeting Rahul

Borah alleged that since student days, Sarma was involved in corruption and crime and, hasn’t changed his manners and character even after securing the CM’s post democratically.

“Sarma had (left Congress) and joined BJP to escape the CBI’s clutches and now he is targeting Gandhi with uncivilized and low-mannered remarks in order to escape being targeted by the RSS and BJP high command for the illegal land deals made by his family,” said the Congress state president.

Borah compared Sarma's character to coal and mentioned that this rock doesn't change colour even after dipping into milk. He mentioned that Biswa's statements suggest that the CM power has gone into his head.

"Sarma has proved that it won’t be possible to expect high ideals and better public utterances from such a Chief Minister,” Borah added.

Assam CM campaigns in Uttarakhand

Accusing the Congress of doing negative politics, Sarma said the party demanded proof regarding the efficacy of the vaccines and further questioned the valour of India's brave soldiers during the surgical strikes.

Responding to Hijab row, Sarma said, "Colleges and school are for studies and not for fashion shows. We don't have a problem on what anyone wants to wear. But in schools and colleges they want to wear hijab...tomorrow Hindus will say we want to wear a special dress, Christians will say we want to wear a specific dress".

(Image: @BhupenBorah/Twitter/PTI)