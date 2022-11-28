Congress Lands Into Controversy After Siddaramaiah Says 'no Need To Sing Vande Mataram'

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has landed in controversy after he dithered singing Vande Mataram-- India's National Song, a song that ignited the fire of patriotism in many freedom fighters during the struggle for independence.

The incident took place on the occasion of the Consitution Day celebration at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC's)office when Siddaramaiah was heard saying there was no need to sing Vande Mataram when the party workers were preparing to sing. Notably, there was a discussion among the Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on whether to read the Constitution's preamble or Vande Mataram first. It was reported that someone suggested Siddaramaiah sing Vande Mataram before the start of the event, however, the Congress leader asserted that there was no need to sing Vande Mataram.

#BREAKING | Congress leader Siddaramaiah says 'no need to sing Vande Mataram' then backtracks and says, 'let's sing after the recital of the speeches.' Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/sr5hpoccFG — Republic (@republic) November 28, 2022

A few seconds later, the former CM was again heard saying 'sing Vande Mataram later if you want, or else then they'll quote me saying I said no to Vande Mataram'. Notably, Vande Mataram was sung after reciting the preamble and speeches.

BJP slams Siddaramaiah for saying 'no need to sing Vande Mataram'

Speaking exclusively to Republic over this incident, BJP leader Malavika Avinash said, "I don’t know what Jodo Rahul Gandhi has set out to do it. It is only Todo (breaking). Typically to add on that, Siddaramaiah has shown disrespect to Vande Matram. This is basically what Siddaramaiah himself is- an anti-Hindu. Now nationalism is only for the BJP And not for them. I don’t expect any better of him."

"They seem to have no respect for this nation or its national symbols or its national leaders or it the national song," the saffron party leader said.

Karnataka BJP attacked Siddaramaiah and said that the "Jihad" mentality of Siddaramaiah shows his opposition to Vande Mataram. "His Jihadi mentality shows his opposition to the song Vande Mataram, which is freely accepted by all religions in this country. The British had opposed the Vande Mataram song, and now the opposition leader Siddaramaiah has joined the same line," Karnataka BJP tweeted.