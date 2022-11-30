Congress Lashes Out At AAP As Protesting Farmers Lathi-charged Outside Punjab CM's House

As the Punjab police lathi-charged farmers who were protesting outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur, Congress has blasted the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government over senior state ministers and the CM being busy for Gujarat Assembly polls at a time when Punjab is facing several crises, calling the Arvind Kejriwal-led party an 'anarchist party'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa expressed anger over the farmers being lathi-charged, and said, "It is very unfortunate. It is not surprising what this government (Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party govt) is doing. The government was basically brought in with the support of the farmers, but it has attacked every single section of the people who supported them to come to power. These are people who are farmers, employees and those from the backward cast who are agitating against this government."

He added, "Bhagwant Mann has been making promises to the farmers, but once the farmers called off their protests, nothing happened. This is what they always do every time they try to call off protests. For the last two months, all the senior ministers and the Chief Minister are missing, and are all busy campaigning in Gujarat. They have left the state as an orphan child, so that is most unfortunate. This is what is in store for the people of Punjab in the next couple of years."

'AAP an anarchist party, have no principals'

"People have made a grave mistake by bringing this kind of an anarchist party. They have no principals. They have no experience in governing a state. They have left the establishment of the state in shambles. People are getting kidnapped, ransoms are being asked, and daily people are being killed, drugs problem is on, but the CM is busy in Gujarat," Bajwa said.

The Punjab police on Wednesday lathi-charged farmers who were protesting outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur. The shocking visuals show a brutal crackdown on the farmer's protest. The farmers were holding peaceful protests on the highway when the baton charge took place. According to sources, some farmers have been detained. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo are busy campaigning in Gujarat for the state's Assembly elections.