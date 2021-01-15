'Congress Laughs At Rahul Gandhi's Statements & Actions': Tomar Retorts Amid Farm Law Stir

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar lambasted ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the Centre's handling of the farmers' protests on Friday. Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra participated in a protest outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's official residence as a part of the Congress party's 'Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar' campaign. The Wayanad MP accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of benefiting few industrialists at the cost of farmers. According to Tomar, the entire Congress party laughs at such remarks and actions of Rahul Gandhi.

Rebutting the opposition party's allegations, he highlighted that the Congress had pitched the same reforms reflected in the three farm laws in its 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto. In its manifesto, Congress had promised to repeal the APMC Act making the trade in agriculture produce free from all restrictions and to replace the Essential Commodities Act with an enabling law that can be invoked only in the case of emergencies. Moreover, the Union Minister dared both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul to explain its real stance on the farm laws.

"The entire Congress party just laughs at the statements and actions of Rahul Gandhi. And they make fun of him. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that Congress has made a promise to do these reforms in its 2019 manifesto. If he does not remember, he should read their manifesto again. If the farm reforms do find a place in the manifesto, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should come in front of the press and should admit whether they were lying back then or are lying now," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar opined.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. On Tuesday, the SC stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a 4-member committee to help resolve the standoff.

