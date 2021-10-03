Congress Launches Agitation Against 'anti-student, Anti-youth' Policies Of TRS

Congress in Telangana on Saturday launched an agitation against the "anti-student and anti-youth" policies of ruling TRS, even as the party accused the state government of "suppressing the opposition" using police force.

However, their plan to take out a 'padayatra' from the Rajiv Gandhi statue at Dilsukhnagar area in the city to LB Nagar, to the one of a youth, Srikantachary, (who sacrificed his life for a separate Telangana), was not granted permission by police.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy, who was allegedly prevented from proceeding to the event from his residence, said the agitation would go on till December 9 (the day in 2009 when previous UPA government had announced taking steps for formation of separate Telangana).

He claimed that despite the police restrictions, some party activists paid tributes at Srikantachary statue at LB Nagar.

Congress called for burning the effigies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and state minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday, a Congress release said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)