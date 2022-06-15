Congress Leader Abuses PM Modi Over Rahul Gandhi’s ED Summon, BJP Files Complaint

In a shocking incident, a local Congress leader from Nagpur hurled vile abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while taking part in a protest against Rahul Gandhi's interrogation.

The incident took place on June 13, when a large number of Congress workers from Vidarbha staged a demonstration outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Nagpur to express their solidarity with Gandhi.

During the protest, former Nagpur Congress unit president Sheikh Hussain made derogatory remarks against PM Modi, while criticising the ED's action.

Taking strong objection to Hussain's comments against Modi, the Nagpur BJP filed a police complaint against him on Tuesday but the Congress neta was booked two days after the incident.

Condemning the offensive remarks against the Prime Minister, BJP leader Ram Kadam questioned whether Congress endorses such derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister. He also questioned the delay in action by the Maharashtra police.

"Is the govt of Maharashtra sleeping? Why was no action taken against the Congress leader even after two days? Does the Thackeray government have no courage to confront Congress leaders? That man belongs behind the bars," said Kadam.

The offensive comments were also condemned by Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon, who said such practices must be discouraged.

"The personal comments were made in very bad taste. I am sure that Congress would not endorse such a statement. It is only at an individual level if someone uses abusive or derogatory language against a leader and such practices must be discouraged and deprecated," Memon said in reaction to the incident.

Congress silent on corruption charges but violent on streets: BJP

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, the Nagpur leader's open threat to PM was part of a design to suppress the corruption charges against Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi is silent on the Rs 2,000 crore corruption charges but has directed his party workers to become violent. Congress has become the All India Confrontation Committee. The party is indulging in violence, and arson, attacking police in Assam, breaking barricades in Delhi, taking the city hostage, and trying to block roads in Mumbai. This open threat by the Nagpur leader is a design to suppress the corruption charges against Rahul Gandhi. Will the Maharashtra police take action?" Poonawala said in a video message.

The Congress party has launched nationwide protests against the summons issued to Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The protests however turned violent for the third consecutive day with Congress workers openly clashing with the police, setting tyres ablaze, and breaking barricades outside ED office.