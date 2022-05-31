Congress Leader Acharya Krishnam Slams Party Over RS Tickets; Admits Party Leaders 'upset'

Indian National Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Tuesday slammed the party over the allocation of Rajya Sabha tickets. He also confirmed that there are many senior leaders who are upset with the party's decision.

Calling Rajya Sabha a temple of democracy, Krishnam said that intellectual and experienced people should be sent there, who can work for the party and strengthen the party. "But decisions are upsetting. Some people have complaints," he said.

He also noted that Punjab Congress MP Manish Tewari and others expressed discontent with the party's decision but opined that decision has been made now.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tariq Anwar, Salman Khurshid, Rashid Alvi are established and well-known leaders, they should have been respected," Acharya stated.

Krishnam said that he was in not in the race for the Rajya Sabha seat because some people in Congress hate the word "Hindu". However, he asserted that he will be associated with the party.

"There are some leaders in Congress who hate the word 'Hindu' and 'religion'. If they hate the word, how can they send a Hindu person to Rajya Sabha (polls) but I still stand with Congress," he said.

'Priyanka Gandhi should be made Cong chief, if Rahul not interested'

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that if Rahul Gandhi is not interested in the Congress president's post, then the top position should be given to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"If Rahul Gandhi doesn't accept the post, such a big party needs a face who can handle and coordinate between youth and the experienced members of the party; this face is Priyanka Gandhi, as per many people. She's one of the most loved Congress leaders," he added.

Several Congress leaders have expressed their unhappiness after the party released its first list of Rajya Sabha candidates approved by Sonia Gandhi. Senior leaders P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Vivek Tankha were renominated to the Upper House. The list also includes fresh faces such as Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Imran Pratapgarhi.

Party spokesperson Pawan Khera and actor-turned-politician Nagma have openly expressed their discontent at not making the cut. According to sources, there is a possibility of some Congress MLAs cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls owing to Pratapgarhi's candidature.