Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged Union Minister Amit Shah to resolve the Nagaland issue by implementing two agreements between the central government and Naga insurgents. In a letter to Amit Shah, Chowdhury wrote that there are two official agreements between the central government and Naga insurgents including a Framework agreement signed at the residence of the Prime Minister on August 3, 2015, between RN Ravi, Interlocutor, and Th Muivah, general secretary of NSCN (IM) and the Agreed Points signed between RN Ravi and the Working Committee of 6 factions of Naga Nation Political Groups (NNPG) on November 17, 2017.

"I wish to draw your kind attention to a very important matter of national concern. I am writing this letter to seek a solution for the people of Nagaland. As you are aware 31 years ago, our leader Late Rajiv Gandhi offered a talk with no condition to Naga Insurgents on May 19, 1991 at Dimapur. Talks began in 1997," Chowdhury stated.

He further mentioned that Governor and Interlocutor in his address to Nagaland State Assembly in February 2021 had declared that the talks have concluded concerning the matter. After the Assembly adopted to vote of thanks for the address, instead of endorsing for implementation of agreements, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio moved a resolution demanding to resume talk." This is what we call a flip-flop," the Congress leader said.

"Stakeholders, after consideration of the agreed points, are demanding for implementation of the agreements. In view of the above. I request you to kindly implement the above-mentioned agreements so that the Nagaland issue is resolved," urged Adhir Ranjan.

Nagaland issue

In a related update to the Nagaland issue, the Centre has recently withdrawn Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from certain parts of Nagaland, effective from April 1. It has been removed from 15 police stations in Nagaland's seven districts.

In the states of Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur, the Central Government reduced disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. In 2005, the Justice Jeevan Reddy Committee had recommended the repeal of AFSPA and suggested an amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 by inserting a new Chapter with respect to the North-Eastern states.

The fresh demand to review AFSPA had stirred last year after the killing of over a dozen civilians in a botched Indian Army operation in the Mon district of Nagaland.

It is to be noted that AFSPA is one of the key political issues in the North-East state which is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)