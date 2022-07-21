Congress leader Ajay Maken was, on Thursday, July 21, confronted by Republic TV on the protests being held against the Enforcement Directorate's summons to party president Sonia Gandhi. Not only did the Congress leader refuse to answer Republic TV's questions, but he also appeared to have momentarily lost his temper as he pushed Republic's microphone away.

The Congress is organising nationwide protests today as Sonia Gandhi appears before the ED for questioning in the National Herald case.

When Republic asked Maken about his party's nationwide protests against the ED's summons to Gandhi, the leader said, "I don't want to give an answer to you." He then asked the police personnel to stop Republic's. Later, when the reporter confronted the Congress leader, he swung to push the mic away.

#WATCH | Congress leader Ajay Maken pushes Republic's mic away on being confronted about Party's plans to hold nationwide protests ahead of Sonia Gandhi's appearance before the ED in National Herald case



Similarly, when another Congress leader Supriya Srinate was confronted by the Republic's reporter, Srinate avoided all questions on the protests. Instead of giving answers, Srinate pointed toward the camera and said, "Stop rolling your camera."

#BREAKING | Congress leader Supriya Shrinate avoids Republic questions on protests against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald scam case



Meanwhile, former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat spoke to Republic over the party's nationwide protests and accused the ruling BJP of using Central agencies against opposition leaders. "ED can call them (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) and that's why they are going there. But they are misusing the ED. They are trying to make opposition parties weak. We are raising our voice against this," Rawat told Republic.

BJP slams Congress' protests against Sonia Gandhi's ED summons

The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) went guns blazing at the Congress on Thursday as the party organised a nationwide satyagraha against the summon issued by ED to Sonia Gandhi. Recalling the time when Narendra Modi faced questioning in the Gujarat riots case of 2002, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the then Chief Minister respected the agencies and attended every summon.

"When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he faced questioning in several cases. He appeared before the agencies and replied to their queries for 12 hours. Did we protest in Gujarat or Delhi? BJP respects the agencies, while the Congress demoralises them,” the former Union Minister said at a press meet.

Prasad further asked if senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have appeared before the ED, what was so special about the Gandhi family that the whole country is supposed to offer satyagraha. "This is not satyagraha. This is in fact, 'duragraha' (blasphemy) of the rule of law," he said.

ED summons Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case

Notably, earlier this month, the ED issued a fresh summon to Sonia Gandhi for questioning on Thursday (July 21), after she failed to appear on previous dates due to health conditions. It is pertinent to mention that the Central agency has been investigating the role of the Gandhis in the case which involves the Young Indian's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company, which ran the National Herald newspaper.

Her son and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, has also been quizzed by the Central agency in the case for over 50 hours in sessions spread across five days.