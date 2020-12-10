Congress Leader Arrested In J&K's Shopian For Suspected Terror Links

In a shocking development, Congress leader Gowhar Ahmed Wani was arrested from Shopian by the Jammu and Kashmir Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Thursday for his alleged terror links.

Republic Media Network learned that the Congress leader's car was allegedly used by terrorists on December 7 when it was intercepted by the police in Trenz. The car was later recovered from the Pargachoo area in Shopian on the same day after it was abandoned midway during a chase with the police force. Gowhar is said to have jumped out of the vehicle and played the victim, as per the local police.

Thereafter, official sources confirmed that Wani was harboring and sheltering terrorists and providing them with modes of transportation in the UT. As per JKP, he has been working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for terror outfits and has a history of supporting terrorists. He is said to have been faring Hizbul terrorists on the day of the incident.

This comes days after PDP leader Waheed Parra was remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Read: PDP's Waheed Parra Remanded To 15-day NIA Custody

Read: 'Armed Forces Being Used To Rig DDC Elections In J&K': Mehbooba Mufti's Fresh Allegations

Jammu and Kashmir is currently witnessing the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, notably in the Shopian area as well. The DDC polls are being conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgamation of seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir including the PDP is seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status. Congress, which is not 'officially' a part of the PAGD's coalition for polls, has also fielded candidates as part of the seat-sharing pact.

Read: PDP Workers Seen Distributing Cash Ahead Of 4th Phase Of DDC Polls In J&K

Read: PDP Workers Seen Distributing Cash Ahead Of 4th Phase Of DDC Polls In J&K