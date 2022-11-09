Congress Leader Backtracks On 'Hindu Is Persian' Remark; Peddles 'Wikipedia' Defence

After stoking a major controversy by stating that 'Hindu' is not an Indian word but a Persian word, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi has now withdrawn his statement.

Saying that his words have created a major controversy and unrest, he took his words back and apologised for the same. However, he also said that an inquiry committee should be set up for those who are allegedly trying to tarnish his image.

While withdrawing his controversial statement, he justified why he said it, stating that he read it in books, dictionaries, and Wikipedia.

He said, "On 6th November 2022, I addressed a gathering in Nippani and spoke about several issues. "Hindu word has come from Persian and How did it come to India? I had also spoken that Hindu is a vulgar word based on what was written in books. I had said that there should be a debate and discussion held on this."

Alleging that attempts are being made to 'tarnish his image', Jarkiholi said, "I have read about this in Wikipedia, books, dictionaries and writings by Historians and my statement was based on this. There's a conspiracy going on to tarnish my image. Also, an inquiry should be conducted on those who tried to tarnish my image."

'I withdraw my statement and apologize if it has caused hurt to anyone'

He then took back his controversial statement, and added, "What I request from you is, there should be an inquiry committee which should be set up. Also, the one word that I spoke at the convention has created a lot of controversies and my statement is being twisted and being published. This is creating a lot of miscommunication, unrest and disturbance of the peace. Therefore I withdraw my statement and apologize if it has caused hurt to anyone."

However, on Tuesday, he had said that he won't apologise and will step down if he is proven wrong. Speaking to the media in Belagavi over his 'Hindu' word controversy, Satish Jarkiholi said, "It is not an issue. Some people are making it an issue. What I have said regarding the ‘Hindu’ word is not my own remark. Many historians and writers have written about it. The word ‘Hindu’ came from the Persian language."

Adding further he said, "We work for everyone. Hindu, Muslim and Jain, we work for everyone. I am not sitting here to condemn anyone... I am a social worker. I know my responsibility."

It is pertinent to mention that earlier while speaking at an event on November 6, Jarkiholi claimed that upon knowing the meaning of the Hindu word one would get ashamed and stated that there should be a discussion on it. "How is the Hindu word yours? It is Persian. When you will know the meaning of the word you will be ashamed. There should be a discussion on it," Jarkiholi was heard saying in the clip.