Congress Leader Bhupinder Hooda Meets Rahul Gandhi, Discusses Reorganisation In Party

Amidst the ongoing demands seeking leadership change in the Congress party in the wake of the poll debacle the party faced in five states last week, Haryana leader and G-23 member Bhupinder Singh Hooda met former Congress President and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi to discuss the reorganisation in the grand old party and the future course of action to be adopted, PTI reported.



Post the meeting, Hooda went on to meet with Ghulam Nabi Azad, another G-23 member, at the latter's residence. Both the leaders were reported to have discussed some specific proposals and steps to bolster the party and ensure collective leadership and decision making as proposed in the G-23 meeting held earlier in March 16.

G-23 leaders suggest an inclusive model to bolster Congress

Post the meeting on March 13, the grouping stated that "the only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision making at all levels." Sources said the G-23 group want to strengthen the Congress and "not undermine it in any way."

Hooda's meeting with Rahul Gandhi gains significance in the backdrop of the G-23's joint statement and Azad's telephonic conversations with party president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the objectives of the meeting at his residence. Ghulam Nabi Azad, according to sources, is scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi on March 17 and suggest concrete proposals to revamp the party. According to an ANI report, Azad will meet Sonia Gandhi in the presence of Rahul and Priyanka.

G-23 Meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's Residence

The grouping was scheduled to gather at Kapil Sibal's residence however after his scathing and direct comments against the Gandhis, the gathering was shifted to the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad. In a show of strength, 18 leaders participated in the meeting. Mukul Wasnik, Milind Deora, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Ajay Singh, who were signatories to the letter of the G-23, decided to abstain from the meeting. On the contrary, Vaghela, who is not even a Congress member, and Gandhi family loyalist Mani Shankar Aiyar, took part in the deliberations. Apart from the point of "collective leadership and decision making," the grouping also proposed that Congress should initiate talks with like-minded forces to create an alternative to the BJP prior to the 2024 general elections.

Image: PTI