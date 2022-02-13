As the controversy on Hijab continues to flare, the Congress on Sunday came up with a rather bizarre and shocking argument. Speaking to the media, a leader of the grand old party from Karnataka, Zameer Ahmad claimed that the rape rate in India was at a record high because women were not wearing hijab. The Congress leader further said that though the headscarf is not compulsory, women who want to 'protect' themselves wear it.

"You must have noticed that in the past few years, the rate of rape in India is one of the highest. This is because the women are not in Hijab. Hijab is not compulsory, those women who want to protect themselves by not displaying their beauty, wear Hijab," Ahmad was quoted saying.

Congress moves Supreme Court

Since the beginning of the controversy, Congress has been out and about making statements. Not just that, a youth leader- BV Srinivas- moved the Supreme Court and urged it to recognise the right of Muslim girls and women to wear a hijab out of their own choice as a fundamental right. In addition, his plea also appealed that the States must ensure that no girls are prevented from education and are not threatened in the name of religion.

The plea filed by Srinivas claimed that there is a direct infringement of fundamental rights and also as events are happening in multiple states and likely to spread further, it would be better and proper that the apex court takes cognisance of the issue.

"The consequences of religious bigotry will not be right, no matter with what religion this bigotry is associated with. At least the schools, colleges and educational institutions should not be made the battleground for the fight against religious fanaticism," said the plea filed through advocates Roopesh Singh Bhadauria and Mareesh Pravir Sahay.

Hijab controversy

The controversy began when in December last year, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves being stopped from attending college. Protests then began not just in Udupi but also in the nearby districts, forcing the state government to shut down schools and colleges.