Congress Leader CM Ibrahim Quits Party, Cites Poor Response From Senior Leaders As Reason

Senior Congress leader from Karnataka, CM Ibrahim, on Saturday, resigned from the party's primary membership over the senior leaders giving a blind eye to the grievances raised by him in the last several years. Earlier this year, Ibrahim was in talks with Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party, as per ANI. As per another report, Ibrahim is more inclined towards joining Janta Dal (S) and he will announce the decision in a couple of days.



Ibrahim has tendered his resignation to Congress Party's interim President, Sonia Gandhi, "From the past 12 years, in my several letters addressed to you, I had placed before you several grievances of the party and you had indeed replied that you will take necessary remedial measures. But so far, I do not see any changes," Ibrahim wrote.



As mentioned in the letter, he was unhappy with the party's appointment of B K Hariprasad as Karnataka Legislative Assembly's opposition leader, a post he was eyeing, in spite of the fact Prasad was the most junior member. He was also unhappy about the bureaucracy in the party in terms of the senior leadership's (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) unavailability. "All the requests were routed through the In-charge General Secretaries," said C M Ibrahim in the letter.



As Ibrahim has also resigned as a Member of the Legislative Council, he said, if the resignation is accepted the BJP can get the Anti-Conversion Bill passed in the Karnataka assembly, he was quoted as saying to PTI.



Ibrahim also accused Congress of ignoring the minority community leaders and using them only as vote banks.

He further informed about his meeting with JD(S) founder Deve Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, after which he will take the future course of action. CM Ibrahim left JD (S) in 2004 and subsequently, he joined “AHINDA” (a social movement forged by minorities, backward and Dalits) in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah before both joined the Congress.



From June 1996, he was a Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Information & Broadcasting, Tourism during the tenure of Shri. H.D. Devegowda and Shri. I.K. Gujral as Prime Minister of India till April 1998.

