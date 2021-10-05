Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that he still remains detained 'like a criminal' even after 24 hours. The Congress leader's statement comes a day after he and other opposition leaders, including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Sitapur Police after the Lakhimpur violence. The Congress delegation was on its way to meet the families of the farmers who lost their lives in the clashes.

In his tweet, Deepender Hooda also claimed that even as he was detained, those who trampled the farmers were still roaming free. In addition, he hit out at the government and remarked that 'every drop of blood will write the story of the coming revolution'.

"Today, even after 24 hours we are still in custody like criminals for the second day, and those who trampled the farmers are free. The land of Lakhimpur was turned red with the blood of the farmers, but every drop of this blood will write the story of the coming revolution," tweeted Deepender Hooda.

आज 24 घंटे बीत जाने के बाद दूसरे दिन भी हम अपराधियों की तरह हिरासत में हैं, और किसानों को कुचलने वाले आज़ाद।



लखीमपुर की धरा किसानों के रक्त से लाल कर दी गयी, पर इस रक्त की एक एक बूँद आने वाली क्रांति की कहानी लिखेगी।



पुलिस लाइन सीतापुर, पुलिस हिरासत से — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) October 5, 2021

Earlier on Monday, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP had shared a video that shows a scuffle that broke out between the Congress delegation and the Sitapur Police. In addition, the video also shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra getting into an argument with the police team that detained them. Priyanka Gandhi is also heard accusing the police of forcibly detaining her without a warrant, warning of consequences.

लखीमपुर जाते समय हमारे साथ ये व्यवहार क्यों हुआ..क्यूँ हमें कल रात से हिरासत में रखा है? जबकि हम केवल 4 व्यक्ति पीड़ित परिवारों के दुख में शामिल होना चाहते थे।



क्या देश में किसानों का दर्द बाँटना जुर्म है?



काश यह सख्ती उनपर होती जिनकी बेलगाम गाड़ियों ने मानवता का गला घोंट दिया pic.twitter.com/S16mE9izHt — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) October 4, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi alleges 'detained for 28 hours'

Similarly, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a video claimed that she had been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR against her. In addition, Vadra also hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to arrest any person in connection with the death of the farmers.

Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

On Sunday, the farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. The farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Following this, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

The SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide the future course of action for the farmers' protest. Even so, Union MoS Ajay Misra has denied the claims and said that his son was not present at the site during the clashes.