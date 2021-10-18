Congress Leader Defends Lie That Sardar Patel 'was Okay With Pakistan Getting J&K'

Under fire for making 'derogatory remarks' towards Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the CWC meeting, Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra issued a clarification on Monday claiming that his statements were 'misrepresented' by certain quarters. In his clarification, the Congress leader reiterated his claim of Patel 'being fine' with J&K going to Pakistan and added that it was Jawaharlal Nehru who asserted that J&K be a part of India. According to Karra, Sardar Patel believed that even if J&K goes to Pakistan, negotiations could have been held regarding Junagadh and Hyderabad.

He told ANI, "I don't know what quarters want to misrepresent it. I read in a leading newspaper today where they had misrepresented facts. It has to be seen who said these things outside, it's serious. I had said that Pt Nehru had asserted that J&K be made a part of India, he didn't want it to be called a theocratic state like Pakistan. I said that Sardar Patel had said that even if J&K goes towards Pakistan, negotiations can be held regarding Junagadh and Hyderabad."

He added, "But JL Nehru didn't agree and said that-- 'No, we don't want that India be labelled as a theocratic State as Pakistan has been labelled.' I said this when we took up discussions over negotiations at that time when a plan of 'two nation' theory had come."

BJP accuses Congress of 'vilifying' Patel In CWC Meeting

On Monday, the BJP addressed a press conference where it slammed the Congress party for making derogatory remarks against Sardar Patel. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Tariq Hameed Karra had peddled lies in the CWC meeting by saying that Patel made 'every attempt' to keep Jammu and Kashmir away from India and had even 'conspired with Jinnah' to keep J&K away from India.

"We all know that Congress is a one-family party, continuing the legacy of Nehru-Gandhi, they are only concerned about how to continue that legacy. In the CWC meeting, Tariq Hameed Karra tried to create an environment of superstition and also said Nehru is the only man who integrated J&K in India and said Sardar Patel had maligned with Jinnah to keep Kashmir away from India," added Sambit Patra.

Patra alleged that Congress had first defamed Veer Savarkar and was now attempting to vilify Sardar Patel. He said, "This family can utter wrong about anyone to keep their Nehru-Gandhi dynasty above, doesn't matter whether it is Subhas Chandra Bose, Vinayak Savarkar or Vallabhbhai Patel."