Congress leader Sheikh Hussain, who openly abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was confronted on Republic TV on Wednesday. The former Nagpur Congress unit president remained defiant and refused to apologise for his derogatory remarks.

"What wrong did I say? The ED is sending notices to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (In the National Herald case). I respect him as PM but I used an idiom," Sheikh told Republic TV.

The Congress leader said that when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was arrested, there was a ruckus in the country. "If Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will be troubled like this, then the people of the country will get angry."

'Will not apologise'

"The anger of the people of the country is worst...I'm not guilty I will not apologise. I will not retract my statement. I only used an idiom. My words are being phrased incorrectly. The people during the event appreciated it," he said.

On being informed that party's ally in the Maharashtra government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has condemned his statement, Hussain said that he has no idea about it. "When I gave the speech, everyone welcomed it. Many leaders were present."

NCP leader Majeed Memon had condemned the offensive remarks against PM Modi and said that such practices must be discouraged.

"The personal comments were made in very bad taste. I am sure that Congress would not endorse such a statement. It is only at an individual level if someone uses abusive or derogatory language against a leader and such practices must be discouraged and deprecated," Memon said in reaction to the incident.

Nagpur Cong leader makes offensive comments on PM

Hussain had used derogatory language against PM Modi while addressing Congress workers during a protest held near ED in Nagpur on Monday to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who was quizzed in the national capital in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. An FIR has been registered against him on a complaint by BJP. No arrests have been made yet.

BJP leader Ram Kadam has asked the grand old party whether it supports such derogatory comments against PM Modi.

"Is the govt of Maharashtra sleeping? Why was no action taken against the Congress leader even after two days? Does the Thackeray government have no courage to confront Congress leaders? That man belongs behind the bars," said Kadam.