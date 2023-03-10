Congress Leader Digvijay Singh's Speeding SUV Hits Biker In MP's Rajgarh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s SUV on Friday, March 10, rammed into a bike rider taking a U-turn on the road in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh. The rider was almost tossed into the air as the speeding car crashed into his two-wheeler.

In the CCTV visuals the biker can be seen taking a U-turn on the road, when the speeding SUV hit him. The man riding the bike was thrown off and hit a pole. The people inside the SUV and a few passersby rushed towards the fallen and injured man.

Biker sustained minor injuries

Digvijaya Singh, who was in the car during the incident talking to reporters later, said, “The biker hasn’t sustained major injuries. He was hospitalised immediately after the accident. The road was crowded and he suddenly appeared before the car. I personally admitted and met him in the hospital and I will also bear all his expenses.”

The man has been moved from Rajgarh to the Chirayu hospital for treatment. Digvijaya Singh was on a tour in Rajgarh to pay condolences to the Congress district president Prakash Purohit following his mother’s demise.