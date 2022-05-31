Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Summoned By Delhi Court In Money Laundering Case

A Delhi Court on Tuesday summoned Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar and others while taking cognizance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Special Judge Vikas Dhull has directed the Congress leader to appear before the court on July 1.

The special judge gave the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the anti-money laundering agency through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against Shivakumar and others in the case.

Tax evasion case against Shivakumar

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in the case in 2019 and was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23, 2019. His daughter Aishwarya and Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar were also questioned by the agency.

In September 2018, the ED registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar, an employee of Karnataka Bhavan in the national capital and other people.

The case is based on an Income Tax (I-T) Department charge sheet filed against them before a special court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

The I-T department had accused the Karnataka Congress president and his associate SK Sharma of transporting a huge sum of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through hawala channels with help of three other accused.

However, Shivakumar, a former cabinet minister of Karnataka, had earlier called the charges against him "baseless" and "politically motivated".

In 2017, the I-T department had recovered Rs 10 crore, including Rs 2.5 crore from Shivakumar's Bengaluru property. On August 3, 2017, the I-T conducted raids at Shivakumar's residence and at the Eagleton Golf Resort where Congress Gujarat MLAs were staying. Back then, Shivakumar was in-charge of hospitality of all 44 Congress Gujarat MLAs who were staying in Bengaluru.