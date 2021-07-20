Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Hits Out At Centre Over Pegasus; Demands Full-fledged Probe

Amid the ongoing 'Pegasus Snoopgate' row, the Congress party has been attacking the government amid the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday has demanded a probe into the matter and demanded a discussion on the issue. Addressing the media, Gogoi questioned about why the government is afraid of the probe related to the Pegasus issue.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi slams government over Pegasus row

"Our demands are simple and clear. Indian citizens are being spied upon, so shouldn't there be a probe in this issue. Why are they scared?," questioned Gaurav Gogoi

In addition, Gogoi hit out at the Centre for defending and justifying the response of 'foreign company' NSO. Taking a stand against the issue, the Congress leader has remarked that it is an attack on Indian democracy. In addition, he referred to and questioned about Ravi Shankar Prasad's claim that NSO will be probed.

"Ravi Shankar Prasad has himself said that a probe will be initiated against NSO. What happened to that probe?," added Gogoi.

Govt's response has been disappointing. Instead of ordering a probe under judicial oversight, GoI is defending NSO. Former IT Minister had said in Parliament that an enquiry has been done into NSO by CERT-In. What happened to that probe? Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on 'Pegasus' pic.twitter.com/NrWopfBYR4 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

The same govt which ordered a probe into NSO is now defending it. Former IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wanted a probe, the current IT Minister is defending it. This shows two opposite stands (of the Centre): Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on 'Pegasus' — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP and the new IT Minister has given a clean chit to the NSO which has been in the spotlight since the Pegasus row was triggered. Taking a dig at the Centre, Gogoi said that prominent people in India were being spied upon. Gogoi has also urged the government not to shy away from a full-fledged probe in the case. The Congress leader and attacked Home Minister Amit Shah and said that he should resign immediately.

"If the Home Minister of India should resign immediately if he cannot provide security to Indians," said Gogoi

Congress demands probe with 'judicial oversight'

Congress has said that there needs to be a JPC on the matter, however, it pushed for a judicial probe. Speaking about the sedition law, Gaurav Gogoi pointed out to SC observation that sedition law was being misused. Speaking about people arrested for tweeting, Gogoi also added the government's lack of attention to the Pegasus spying case.

"We are hoping that the government does not evade the accountability and responsibility. Instead of defending NSO, the government should defend democracy," said Gogoi

Government denies Pegasus report

The Centre has denied all allegations of spying on over 300 citizens, including 40 journalists via Israeli spyware Pegasus. The Centre had issued a rebuttal. Highlighting the Personal Data Protection Bill (2019) currently in the works, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asserted that India was committed to free speech. The Centre added that the questionnaire sent to Centre was 'founded on pre-conceived notions', MeitY pointed out that Centre's RTI response to the use of Pegasus was itself sufficient.