Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Demands Implementation Of J&K Statehood At The Earliest

Continuing on his demand of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday urged the Centre to work on the assurances it gave regarding the matter. The Congress leader demanded that the Centre implement assurances given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir in the all-party meeting in Delhi. Azad said that the assurances given to these leaders must be completed in the “short-term” as it will benefit the people.

Azad continues batting strong from J&K statehood

Ghulam Nabi Azad was talking to the media on Monday when he commented on the restoration of J&K statehood. Azad said that elections must be held after delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir as assured by the prime minister and the home minister to J&K leaders in the meeting last month. Putting his foot down on the holding of Assembly elections, Azad said that there have been “no representative” in J&K, for the past four years. He blamed this reason as the ‘biggest cause’ of underdevelopment in the union territory.

“It will be our request to the Central government that assurances given by Prime Minister and Home Minister to the all-party meeting should be implemented in short-term rather than long-term, or medium-term, as it will benefit the people,” Azad said. Commenting on the governor’s rule that followed the abrogation of Article 370, the Congress leader said, “Governor’s rule alone is not enough to make progress in Jammu and Kashmir. It is very important to have an assembly too. We have got feedback from the people as well.”

Demanding the elections be held in the region, Azad termed it important for people as well as the political parties to participate in the elections in J&K at this stage. Azad said that if anyone refuses to contest the election, “we will be in trouble again which I don’t want at all”. Azad also claimed that people take part in the polls in a “good number if J&K is given the status of a state first”. Meanwhile, Azad downplayed the differences of opinions in the party in J&K.

While replying to another question regarding the new order concerned with the security clearance of people in J&K, Azad said that it is not ‘new’. “This is nothing new and everyone knows that anyone who speaks against the country has to stay in jail and it doesn’t require any verification,” Azad said.

Azad says he is 'not bothered by Pegasus'

Azad also downplayed the hype around the Pegasus row and said that he is not bothered by it. He also urged the Opposition to move on considering the government's silence as a signal of the Israeli software usage. The Parliament has been plagued by many disruptions by Opposition since the beginning of the ongoing Monsoon session on July 19, resulting in low productivity. The Pegasus row and the farm laws are two main topics put forward by the Opposition in protests.

IMAGE: PTI