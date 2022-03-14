Congress Leader Handa Slams Own Party, Says 'CWC Meet Outcome Was To Flatter High Command'

At a time when the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday decided that Sonia Gandhi will proceed as the party president, Congress leader Ashwani Handa went all out against the party high command and criticised the decision taken in view of the party's interest.

Questioning the party high command's decision on Sonia Gandhi's continuation as the Congress' interim president, the Congress leader alleged that the results of the CWC meet are nothing but just an outcome of flattering the high command.

Speaking to Republic TV on the same, Handa stated that the party workers wanted a major decision and changes in the meeting which will enable the leaders to communicate with the people as well as with party workers, however, the decision taken instead will take Congress to a bigger fall in the coming days.

"There was a need to reform and restructure the entire formation of the party, including its leader. However, Congress is not ready to do that which will eventually affect the party unit in Rajasthan in the coming days", he said.

Further referring to the Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled for next year, the Congress leader claimed that people are in a puzzle on where the party will head to as Congress presently has no strength at the ground level and it continues to ignore the demands of the party workers who want to replace the party leadership with someone who can reach out to the people and produce connectivity on the ground level.

"However, following the decisions that have been taken by the party high command will now make the path easier for others to shift their sides", he added.

'Some leaders are just flattering the party high command', says Cong leader Ashwani Handa

Also hitting out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who was among the ones to agree on the continuation of Sonia Gandhi as party president, Ashwini Handa remarked that the acknowledgment of one or two people doesn't matter as they are only trying to please the party high command, whereas the party workers have been demanding a change in leadership on the state as well as the national level so that Congress can rise to power again in the future elections.

Notably, Congress, which had faced a bitter defeat in the recently announced Assembly election results in 5 states, has again placed its faith in Sonia Gandhi and further urged her to continue as the party president. While Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi offered their resignations, it was turned down by the CWC during the meet.

Image: PTI/Republic World