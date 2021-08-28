Congress Leader Harish Rawat Meets Rahul Gandhi As Punjab Infighting Continues

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat met party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday and briefed him about the situation of infighting within the Punjab Congress. Amid the ongoing tussle between factions supporting Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and those supporting Congress' Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rawat's meeting with Rahul Gandhi holds great significance.

After a brief meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, the All India Congress Committee In-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat spoke to the media and told them about the meeting. He said that he briefed Gandhi about the political situation in Punjab during the short meeting, but provided no further details.

Rawat said he would be meeting the Punjab chief minister and Sidhu in a day or two.

Rawat had earlier sought to be relieved as the party's in-charge in Punjab so that he can focus on the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttarakhand next year. Speaking about the same, he said that he will accept whatever decision the party takes and will continue to work for them as long as he is asked to.

Earlier on Friday, he met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and placed his request to be relieved. Following that he told reporters that the leader of the party's Punjab unit should behave in a proper manner so that they are not misinterpreted.

His comments came after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will not spare anyone if he is not allowed to take decisions. Earlier on Wednesday, Rawat has made it clear that Congress will contest the upcoming Assembly election under the leadership of Amarinder Singh.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's attack on Punjab government

On Friday, Sidhu while attending an event in Amritsar said that he will not spare anyone if he is not allowed to take decisions.

"I have told the high command that if you do not let me take decisions, I will not spare anyone (ent se ent baja dunga)... I do not want to be a showhorse. Decisions are required to be taken. No state can develop without industry. International trade should start. The people of Punjab are in despair. If I had to put my life on the line, I would not back down," he said.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)