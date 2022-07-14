Congress Leader Hooda Questions Haryana Paying ₹550 Cr For Vidhan Sabha Land In Chandigarh

Former Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda questioned the BJP government over the Chandigarh land dispute. Hooda questioned why the BJP government is paying Rs 550 crore to the Centre for separate land for Haryana Vidhan Sabha when Haryana is having a stake of 40% in Chandigarh.

The Congress said that Haryana can claim 40% of the land in Chandigarh without paying a penny. Meanwhile, he also questioned the decision of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to construct a separate Haryana Vidhan Sabha several kilometres away from the Haryana secretariat.

The former chief minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has also counted the claim of Punjab and Chandigarh. Who doesn’t that Chandigarh does not only belongs to Punjab it is the capital of two states and Haryana is having a 40% stake in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Hooda also said that Haryana is ready to separate its capital from Chandigarh but for that, Punjab has to pay for the land of 12,000 acres.

Hooda on threatening calls to MLAs

Leader of the Opposition of Haryana Vidhan Sabha Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked how the general public can stay safe when elected representatives are not safe in Haryana.

MLAs are getting threatening calls and even the notorious scholars demanded ransom from the MLAs by giving the dire consequences and the state remains a mute spectator on the issue, he said.

Hooda said that several SITs have already been constituted by the Haryana government but have not reached any conclusion. Threatening calls to Haryana MLAs is a direct challenge to the law and order situation of Haryana state, he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already held a high-level meeting with Haryana home Minister Anil Vij and senior police officials regarding the threatening calls to MLAs. The Haryana CM has directed police officials to take strict action against the notorious callers threatening Haryana MLAs.