Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Summoned In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has been summoned on August 5 after a Delhi court took cognisance of a charge sheet filed against him in a case related related to the alleged Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand passed the order and said that there are enough evidence to prosecute him in the case.

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) had filed the chargesheet on May 20 in Rouse Avenue Court and has alleged that the Tyler ‘incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembling at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market in Delhi.

The agency has also stated in the charge sheet that the mob torched and looted the religious site as well as some shops and murdered three Sikh men, Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh on Novermber 1, 1984, a day after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the CBI said.

The central agency had filed three closure reports so far, however, it had reinvestigated the case of the killing of three victims near the Gurudwara in North Delhi, after a court in December 2007 refused to accept its closure report.

It is to be noted that the case against Tytler was one of the three cases the Nanavati Commission had ordered to be reopened by the CBI in 2005. The Commission named Tytler as one of the organisers of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.