Congress Leader Jaiveer Shergill Slams BJP, Calls Party 'Shelter For Criminals'

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday took a jibe at the BJP-led Central government for including MLAs with a criminal background to contest the election and be a part of their political party. Shergill also said that the appointment of Anand Singh as Minister of Karnataka is a mockery of the SC's judgement on decriminalisation of politics.

Addressing the media Shergill said, "The Supreme Court has given a historic verdict today to decriminalise politics. Supreme Court has directed all political parties to upload details of pending criminal cases against all candidates on their websites. Congress welcomes this decision of the SC. It is an important step towards decriminalising politics. The judgement of SC is a vindication of Rahul Gandhi's fight against the criminalisation of politics and his stand to make politics free from crime and criminals."

"On a day that this historic judgement has come, BJP has appointed Anand Singh as a minister in Karnataka, despite there being 15 cases of corruption against him. BJP appointing Anand Singh as Minister for Forest, Environment, and Ecology has made a mockery of the SC judgement. BJP's appointment of Shri Anand Singh is a commitment to bring back the Bellary gang into the administration. The appointment of Shri Anand Singh is a stamp of approval on the Bellary mining scams going on in Karnataka by none other than the PM of the country and the Chief Minister of Karnataka," he added.

'Shelter for criminals'

Further slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shergill said, "The Prime Minister is in violation of the directive of the SC to not induct any minister facing serious charges of crime and having faced a chargesheet or facing a chargesheet. With a sense of responsibility, should a contempt notice not be issued against the PM of India and CM of Karnataka for inducting a chargesheeted person as a Minister in the government. As per a report by a reputed organisation, 42 per cent of BJP candidates have criminal cases pending against them."

"Also, 106 MPs have cases of serious crime: murder, kidnapping etc pending against them. 92 of these 106 MPs are from the BJP. 55 per cent of BJP MPs have cases of serious nature pending against them. 45 per cent of BJP MPs have cases of crime against woman against them. After the Delhi elections, among the new BJP MLAs- 64 per cent of BJP MLAs (5/8) have criminal cases registered against them. BJP has become a shelter or rather a comfortable home for people with criminal antecedents," he added.

De-criminalisation of Politics

The Supreme Court on Thursday has issued guidelines to curb criminalisation in politics. The apex court has ordered the political parties to disclose the criminal records of their candidates within 48 hours. The top court has ordered the parties to submit a compliance report of the same to the Election Commission within 72 hours, failing which a contempt plea can be filed. The top court also added that the parties will state the reasons why a person with a criminal background was given a ticket and will have to publish the details of criminal cases of their candidates on their website, social media platforms, and local newspapers.

