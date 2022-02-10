Congress Leader Kapil Sibal Links Hijab Row To Assembly Polls; Dubs BJP 'anti-national'

Triggering a row on Thursday, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal linked the controversy over Hijab in Karnataka to the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP launched a veiled attack on BJP citing that it was trying to wedge a divide in the society to accrue political gain in the polls. He opined, "Those who spread poison by hiding their intentions, they are anti-national if you see their real face".

A day earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also waded into this row. She contended, "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans, or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is guaranteed by the Indian constitution".

अंटी नैशनल वो हैं ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) February 10, 2022

The Hijab row in Karnataka

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few days, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 5, the Karnataka government issued an order prohibiting clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public law and order in colleges where a uniform is not mandated. Speaking to the media on Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra made it clear that anyone wearing either a shawl or hijab won't be allowed into college premises. Even as the Karnataka HC is hearing the case, the CM on Tuesday urged the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people to maintain peace and harmony besides ordering the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next 3 days.