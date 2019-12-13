Congress Leader Kapil Sibal Targets BJP Govt Over A Host Of Issues

Congress leader and senior Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal targeted the BJP government at the Centre over a host of issues. He pointed out to the violent protests in the North East against the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Bill. Sibal took a jibe at the BJP saying that "even the Hindu community in Assam was uncertain about its future" after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. He claimed that the way in which the BJP brought in the CAB had instilled fear and uncertainty in the country.