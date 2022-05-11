Senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and former Union Minister KV Thomas, on May 11, reiterated that he would not quit the party and stated that he would campaign for the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Dr Jo Joseph in the upcoming bypoll in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. Thomas had been at loggerheads with the state Congress leadership for a while.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi, the senior AICC member stated that he would participate in the CPM-led LDF's election convention, which is to be attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He further challenged the Congress leadership to oust him from the party. "I am always a Congressman... I will neither quit the Congress nor join any other party. I am taking part in the LDF's poll campaign also as a Congressman."

The former minister KV Thomas said that he would also cooperate with the other campaign programmes of the Left candidate in the coming days for the election, scheduled on May 31. Thomas, while justifying his action, said that he was a person who always took a stand for development and in Thrikkakara too, his position was the same. Joseph's success or failure would not make any change in my pro-development stand, he explained.

KV Thomas claims he's not the 1st person to campaign for the LDF party

The former Union Minister also claimed that he was not the first person campaigning for the Left Democratic Front party from the Congress. He pointed out examples of former Chief Ministers K Karunakaran and AK Antony who had cooperated with the LDF at some point of their political career. Unleashing a scathing attack against the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and the party's state leaders, he alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to kick him out of the party since 2018.

In a veiled attack against KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, Thomas said that those who indulged in a social media campaign against him were a 'paid team' led by certain leaders. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in April, approved the disciplinary panel's recommendations which was of the view that Thomas should be removed from the state political affairs committee and the executive committee of KPCC.

The disciplinary committee's decision came on a complaint sent by KPCC chief and MP K Sudhakaran seeking action against Thomas for attending the CPI(M) Party Congress held in Kannur in April, despite a direction by the party not to. In his defence, he said that he decided to go as he was threatened that if he did, he would be out of the party.

Thomas's announcement that he would campaign for the LDF had attracted sharp reactions as AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal made it clear that action would be taken against the leader. Noting that the PCCs have the power to initiate action against those who work against the party candidates in elections, Thomas said that the KPCC can decide on the action to be taken against Thomas, which would be endorsed by the AICC.

Image: PTI