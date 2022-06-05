Congress Leader Links Hyderabad Rape Case To TRS; Attacks KCR Govt Over Inaction

The gang-rape of a minor girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills has led to a political slugfest between the Congress and the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti. While the KCR-led government has assured stern action against the culprits, the Opposition criticized the state government for delay in action.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in the guise of offering her a ride home from a pub in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on May 28, when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills. The police have so far arrested three accused - two of which are juveniles. DCP (West Zone) Joel Davis had earlier informed that a top leader's son, who is also a juvenile, is involved in the crime.

Congress has now alleged that the said leader belongs to the ruling TRS. Taking to Twitter, Congress Working Committee President Manickam Tagore wrote, "TRS stands for Telangana Rowdy Samithi… Telangana Rape Samithi?"

Earlier Congress National spokesperson Gourab Vallabh had targeted the Chief Minister over the rape incident and said, "KCR is busy advertising himself and is ignoring law and order in the state. He has no concern for women’s security."

Home Minister assures stern action against culprits

Days after the incident sparked nationwide outrage, Telangana Home Minister on Saturday assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the complaint. Speaking to the media, Mohammed Mahmood Ali asserted that the state police was working on the case without any undue pressure, and will not spare anyone involved in the dastardly act.

"There was a delay of a day or two because the victim was a minor. But now, the police are sternly taking action," Ali justified after the K Chandrasekhar Rao government bore the heat of the Opposition parties for inaction.

Ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday directed the state's Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP), and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take "immediate and stern action" in the gang-rape case.