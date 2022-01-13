Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Who Inaugurated Mekedatu Padayatra Tests COVID Positive

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge who inaugurated the Mekedatu Padayatra on Sunday, January 9, in Karnataka tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Amid the rising spread of the virus in the state, Kharge is reportedly the third party leader who tested positive after attending the Padyatra. Prior to him, two other leaders including former minister HM Revanna and MLC CM Ibrahim had tested positive after attending the inauguration of the 10-day long march.

The report of the two Congress leaders had come a day after state party Chief DK Shivakumar had refused to get tested despite having symptoms. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge is asymptomatic & is under home isolation, informed a party statement.

COVID-19 surge in Karnataka amid Mekedatu Padayatra

On Wednesday, the state witnessed yet another spike with 21,390 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 10 fatalities, taking the tally to 30,99,519 and the death toll to 38,389. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December and had reported 14,473 new infections yesterday. Of the new cases on Wednesday, 15,617 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 874 people being discharged and 6 deaths.

Congress leader asks 'where is COVID?'

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Congress leader DK Shivakumar had said, "Where is COVID? There is no COVID. The government has been manipulating the numbers (COVID-19 cases) to create a scare among the public and scuttle our Padayatra. The ruling BJP fears our Padayatra will expose its lack of commitment to addressing the drinking water issues. Isn’t BJP playing politics by imposing a curfew?"

The Karnataka High Court had also interfered in the matter and had rebuked both Congress as well as state government for the continuation of Padyatra. At that time, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah had asserted that they will continue their campaign and he will be leading the Mekedatu Padyatra. Responding to the concerns raised by the court, Siddaramaiah asserted, "The court has hit out at the government not at us.”