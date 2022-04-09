On Friday, Madhu Goud Yaskhi, chairperson of the Congress Campaign Committee, slammed the Central and Telangana governments over the paddy procurement scandal, calling it a "big scam."

“In Telangana, we are facing a peculiar situation, the ruling party blames the Centre for procurement while the Centre says there is no ban on procurement. Both the TRS and BJP government are playing with the lives of farmers. Paddy Procurement should continue every season,” Congress Campaign Committee chairperson Madhu Goud Yaskhi told reporters. He further also lambasted the state government for misleading farmers over the paddy procurement issue.

“Instead of solving the issue, the state government is fooling the farmers by colluding with Rice Millers. When the rice millers buy the paddy at Rs. 400 less than the MSP, the Chief Minister later will come and buy the product at MSP. A big scam planned by Chandrashekar Rao,” Yaskhi further alleged.

Congress leader hits out at Centre, Telangana govt over paddy procurement

Meanwhile, the Telangana administration has decided to hold a dharna in the national capital, Delhi on April 11 in protest of the Centre's paddy procurement policy.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter TRS MLC K Kavitha said in the national capital, Delhi that if the Centre did not pay attention to the state's farmers' plight, they would be obliged to agitate on the streets of Delhi.

Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, informed Telangana farmers on March 24 that there is certainly no discrimination between farmers from different states, and exclaimed that some politicians in Telangana are misleading the state's farmers over the paddy procurement issue.

This declaration was made by the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal in consideration of a recent meeting with the envoys of Telangana ministers and officials who had visited the national capital to express the requirement that the Food Corporation of India should acquire the whole amount of paddy produced in the state.

The Telangana government has demanded that the Centre government buy all of the paddy produced in the state. A group of state ministers met with union ministers last year to make a definitive pronouncement on paddy procurement, including the quantity. However, no satisfactory solution to the problem has yet been found.