In a big political scoop, Republic TV learnt that senior Congress leader Milind Deora will meet Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. Elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai South in 2004 and 2009, he was the Minister of State for Communications, IT and Shipping in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government from 2011 to 2014. Deora, who hasn't held a party position since stepping down as the Mumbai Congress chief in July 2019, was recently appointed as an observer for the Gujarat Assembly polls. His meeting with Fadnavis has led to speculation on whether he might jump to BJP in the near future.

#BREAKING | Congress top man Milind Deora to meet Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis today, sources tell Republic. Tune in here for more details - https://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/35sqW4VrbN — Republic (@republic) August 2, 2022

Milind Deora tears into Shiv Sena

On July 12, Milind Deora alleged that Mumbai's wards were gerrymandered to benefit Shiv Sena in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. Gerrymandering refers to the redrawing of boundaries of an electoral constituency to favour one party. While the BMC elections were scheduled earlier this year, they were delayed owing to the SC's stay on the OBC reservation in local body polls. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deora urged him to nullify the recently concluded BMC ward-wise delimitation and reservation to ensure free and fair elections.

Milind Deora complained, "The erstwhile government conducted the delimitation for BMC wards. In February 2020, 800 letters from political and apolitical leaders persons opposing the delimitation were received. It is necessary to take these letters seriously. I inform you with regret that the earlier government didn't take cognizance of this. If the ward-wise delimitation and reservation of BMC is implemented, only one party will benefit. In 20 out of 30 seats of BMC won by Congress in 2017, delimitation has been carried out in a wrong manner deliberately as a result of which the Congress party will suffer a huge loss."

"21 out of 30 seats held by Congress have been reserved for women in 2022 as per the reservation fixed on gender lines. Many Congress corporators are going to move the honourable High Court against this decision. Many people feel there was a lack of transparency in the delimitation process. Everyone also feels that the elections won't be transparent by crushing democratic principles," he added. Reportedly, Deora might discuss this issue in the meeting with Fadnavis today.