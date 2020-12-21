Congress Leader Moti Lal Vora Passes Away At 93; Party Mourns The Loss Of Another Veteran

In yet another blow to Indian polity, Congress veteran Moti Lal Vora passed away at Delhi's Fortis Escort Hospital on Monday. His demise comes a day after celebrating his 93rd birthday. His death comes at the heels of the demise of Congress veterans - Ahmed Patel, Tarun Gogoi, Pranab Mukherjee, H Vasantakumar etc.

Moti Lal Vora passes away

Congress leader Moti Lal Vohra (file photo) passes away at Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi at the age of 93 pic.twitter.com/pCR8QHwXkh — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

About Moti Lal Vora

The 93-year-old ex- Madhya Pradesh CM had recently, taken over the reins of the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the post of party chief after its dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Vora who was the current Rajya Sabha MP for Chhatisgarh has been in active politics since 1972 and has held a plethora of political posts, being a Congress loyalist and trusted aide of the Gandhi family.

Vora who was a journalist by profession along with being a social and political worker has previously been a part of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly (1972-92). During his tenure in the state Assembly, he held the positions of Vice-Chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (1972-75), MP state cabinet minister (1981-84), MP Chief Minister (1985-88) before being elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state. He was re-elected as MP Chief Minister during 1993-1996.

After being elected into the Rajya Sabha, Motilal Vora was made the Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare (Jan 1989 - Nov 1989), Governor of Uttar Pradesh (1998-99)before being elected to the Lok Sabha in 2002 and then elevated to the Rajya Sabha from 2002-2004. He was also a part of the committees on Home Affairs, Energy, Panchayati Raj, Youth affairs and sports and central co-ordination committee before being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2008. In his second stint in the upper parliamentary house, he has been a member of committees on railways, energy, subordinate legislation, health and family welfare, AIIMS, salaries and Delhi Development Authority from 2009 onwards.

Apart from being the party's current General secretary for administration, he was also the former Congress treasurer (2000-2018) and is the Managing director of the unlisted public company, Associated Journals Limited (AJL) which publishes the National Herald, before the company had incurred losses and its holdings were transferred to Young India in 2011. He was then made a Director in Young Indian.

Congress mourns the loss of yet another veteran

Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much.



My love & condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MvBBGGJV27 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2020

श्री मोतीलाल वोरा जी के निधन से कांग्रेस पार्टी के हर एक नेता, हर एक कार्यकर्ता को व्यक्तिगत तौर पर दुःख महसूस हो रहा है। वोरा जी कांग्रेस की विचारधारा के प्रति निष्ठा, समर्पण और धैर्य के प्रतीक थे।... @MotilalVora pic.twitter.com/Qvp0R3yRb8 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 21, 2020

Heartfelt condolences at the demise of senior Congress leader, Sh. Motilal Vora ji. He was our senior most leader, who spent his entire life serving the Congress Party as union minister, as Chief Minister of MP, as UP Governor, General Secretary & Treasurer of AICC. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 21, 2020

We offer our heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of stalwart Congress leader, former Union Cabinet Minister & former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Motilal Vora.



Congress has lost a guiding light. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6QUEDB3igB — Congress (@INCIndia) December 21, 2020

2020 hasn’t ended yet. Sad to hear about the passing away of our veteran leader #MotiLalVora ji. A life dedicated to the @INCIndia; a life to learn from; a life to be inspired from pic.twitter.com/zBD9yi0X1X — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) December 21, 2020

Saddened to hear about demise of Shri Moti Lal Vohra Ji @MotilalVora - one of the strong pillars of the party who was full of energy and a true example of saying “age is just a number”, @INCIndia shall forever remain indebted to his contributions-Rest in Peace Sir — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) December 21, 2020

Wishing Sr leader and General Secretary @MotilalVora Ji a very happy birthday. Your work and dedication have always been an inspiration and I am very fortunate to learn under you. Praying for your health and well being. pic.twitter.com/zcb39B96nI — Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) December 20, 2020

