Congress Leader Mukesh Agnihotri Wins Haroli Seat, Defeats BJP's Ram Kumar By 9,148 Votes

Shimla: Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri has won from the Haroli assembly seat in Una district for the fifth time in a row.

He defeated his nearest rival Ram Kumar of the BJP by a margin of 9,148 votes. Agnihotri, who was the leader of the opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, is one of the frontrunners for the chief minister post.

Talking to the media persons after winning the election, he said the BJP had left no stone unturned to ensure his defeat but still he has won for the consecutive fifth time.

“Himmat kare insaan to kya ho nahi sakta” (everything is possible if you have got enough nerve),” Agnihotri said.

He said five years ago, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had given him the responsibility to ensure the victory of the party in the state.

Today, the Congress has got a clear mandate.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Agnihotri said he had openly announced that “I would not win” and even brought Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Una on an unscheduled visit to lay the foundation of Bulk Drug Park to mar my winning prospects.

He thanked the people of Haroli and Himachal Pradesh for their support and said “today the mafia raj is over”.

Across large swathes of the Haroli constituency which borders Punjab, Agnihotri's supporters have been clamouring for their leader to be made the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress.