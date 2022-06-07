Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Admitted To Chandigarh's PGIMER, Condition Stable

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, lodged in Patiala central jail, was admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER on Monday afternoon due to liver-related problems. According to the medical facility, Sidhu is in a stable condition. The jailed Congress leader had undergone a medical examination at Chandigarh on Monday morning, following which he was admitted.

Navjot Sidhu, who is lodged in Patiala Central jail in a road rage case, was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's hepatology department for medical examination after he suffered pain. The Patiala jail medical officer on Monday recommended Sidhu to PGI Chandigarh for medical tests, which were soon carried out. Later in the afternoon, Sidhu was admitted to the PGIMER.

PGIMER issued a statement in the evening, stating that the Cricketer-turned-politician has been kept under observation and was stable. "Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu has been admitted to hepatology ward, Nehru Hospital Extension, PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to liver-related problems and requires further evaluation. He has been kept under observation and is stable now," the statement quoting Professor Virender Singh, head of the hepatology department at the hospital said.

Sidhu was brought to Chandigarh from the Patiala prison under heavy security. The former Punjab Congress chief was sent to the Patiala central jail in a 1988 road rage death case on May 20 and is currently serving a one-year rigorous imprisonment sentence by the Supreme Court. Earlier in May, Sidhu had complained about his health to the jail authorities, after which he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital.

The 58-year-old Congress leader currently suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment. He had also undergone treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi in 2015. The cricketer-turned-politician’s counsel, HPS Verma had recently sought a special diet for Sidhu in prison, citing his health condition. According to the counsel, Sidhu cannot consume some food items like wheat, sugar, maida etc. It is pertinent to mention here that before surrendering to District and Session Judge Tarslem Mangla in the road rage case, the Congress leader filed an application before Supreme Court asking it to give him some time regarding the judgement, citing his health condition.

Image: PTI