Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Rushed To Hospital After He Complains About His Health

Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was lodged in Patiala Central jail, in a road rage case has been taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Monday amid complaints about his health condition.

The former cricketer-turned-politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu complained about his health to the jail authorities, after which he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital on Monday. Meanwhile, Sidhu has also filed an application in court regarding his medical condition. The court has ordered to set up a board of doctors to prepare a report regarding his health. The team of doctors will file a report on Sidhu's health condition before the Patiala Court on Monday. It is pertinent to mention that before surrendering to District and Session Judge Tarslem Mangla on Friday, the Congress leader filed an application before Supreme Court asking it to give him some time regarding the judgement announced, citing his health condition. It is this application that was also moved to the Patiala court.

It is significant to mention that Sidhu skipped his first meal in the Patiala Central jail and had raised concerns about being allergic to wheat.

Sidhu surrenders in road rage case

A day after he was sentenced to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment in a road rage case, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Sidhu reached the Patiala court and surrendered before District and Session Judge Tarslem Mangla on Friday and was sent to Patiala Central jail later. Notably, Sidhu sought more time from the Supreme Court. Mentioning the matter before an SC bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had urged the court to grant his client one more week to surrender on medical grounds. However, the SC asked Singhvi to file an application in this regard and mention it before the bench led by CJI NV Ramana.

Road rage case against Sidhu

In an incident that took place on 27 December 1988, Navjot Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu got into an argument with 65-year-old Gurnam Singh over a parking space in Patiala. They were accused of hitting the senior citizen, after which he passed away. While Sidhu and his friend were acquitted by a local court in September 1999, they were held guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder 7 years later by the Punjab & Haryana High Court. Both of them were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years.

However, an apex court bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul acquitted Sandhu and convicted the Punjab Congress president under IPC Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) on 15 May 2018. Sparing Navjot Sidhu a jail term, the SC bench imposed a fine of Rs.1000 on him. The SC's latest verdict came on a review plea filed by the family members of late Gurnam Singh seeking the enhancement of the sentence. Sidhu was finally sentenced to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment in the road rage case.