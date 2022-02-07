'Congress Leader Of Tukde-Tukde Gang; Divide & Rule In Their DNA': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the Congress party on Monday holding them responsible for sowing seeds to embolden the roots of separatism in India. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi called the Congress party the leader of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang in India, and said that it was functioning on the ideology of 'divide and rule'.

Citing the unfortunate helicopter crash of General Bipin Rawat, PM Modi remarkd that while Tamil brothers worked hard to save the life of the late CDS, Congress was attempting to rouse their sentiments to break India. "Our national heritage is one. Why is the Congress party insulting this heritage? The Congress has insulted the parliament and India. The nation is not an arrangement of government, it's alive in our soul," he said.

"Recently, there was an attempt to rouse Tamil sentiments by the Congress. The party wants to break India and rule, it is following the ideology of divide and rule. Our Tamil brothers worked for hours to try and save General Bipin Rawat. When our CDS died, as his body was passing on the way to the airport, lakhs of Tamil brothers and sisters stood on the road for hours. They said 'veer vanakkam' to salute Gen Rawat. But the Congress hates the truth about India's bravery," said PM Modi.

Congress leader of 'Tukde-Tukde' gang: PM Modi

Remarking that 'divide and rule' was in the Congress party's DNA, PM Modi said, "Congress is the leader of 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. But it will be defeated even in disruption. The Congress has lost its appetite to come into power, now they have turned cynical."

He added, "Congress is sowing seeds that will embolden roots of separatism in the country. This country is eternal, no power can change it. This country is great and will stay great. India was one and will always stay united."