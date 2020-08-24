Congress Leader PL Punia Says Faith Reposed On Gandhis As Sonia Set To Remain Chief

Congress Working Committee members have reposed faith in Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and have urged the former to continue to head the top post till a new chief is elected, CWC member and Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia said soon after the meeting.

"Members expressed faith in Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and urged her to continue leading the party and has she agreed. The next CWC meeting will be called soon, probably within 6 months, to elect a new chief. Till then, Sonia Gandhi agreed to remain interim president," PL Punia said.

Sonia Gandhi took over from Rahul Gandhi as party chief in August 2019, after her son Rahul Gandhi resigned as chief post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. She had asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", as 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes' at the party.

Frictions in CWC

At the CWC meeting, sources report that the party was split into two camps — one supporting Sonia Gandhi as chief, the other backing Rahul Gandhi as chief. Sources report that Sonia aides like Kamal Nath, Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, KC Venugopal have backed Sonia to continue chief, but other leaders like Ahmed Patel, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Salman Khurshid and most state-level chiefs have called for Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress chief - with Ahmed Patel officially proposing it in the meeting. Both the Gandhis have allegedly refused - Sonia Gandhi has insisted on stepping down while Rahul Gandhi has reportedly remained mum on the issue.

An all-out war between some of the signatories - Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal and the Wayanad MP occurred at the CWC meeting. Rahul Gandhi allegedly said that the dissenters were 'in cahoots with the BJP', which prompted Sibal to lash out and Azad to reportedly offer to resign. While both Sibal and Azad have maintained that Rahul Gandhi did not say such a thing in the meeting or otherwise, Azad has maintained that he is willing to resign if the allegation is proved by any of the Congress leaders. The former Congress chief allegedly feels that party members should have discussed the issues in the CWC and not to the media, allegedly betraying the party. The dissenters have allegedly expressed full faith in Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's leadership in the meeting, according to ANI.

