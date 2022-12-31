Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Insults Indian Army Again, Says 'China Has Captured Our Land'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed China has captured 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory during a press conference on Saturday, December 31, in yet another insult to the Indian armed forces. Gandhi's comment comes after soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) attempted to intrude into Indian territory along the Line Of Actual Control (LAC) on December 9 in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. Indian soldiers chased the Chinese away.

Addressing the central government, Rahul Gandhi said,"Don’t hide what’s happening on the border, because it send a message to China, who have captured 2,000 square km land territory of India. Prime Minister said no incursions have happened. I have entered your house and then you tell me no, you haven’t come. What message will I carry home? rather we should tell them (China) you have intruded our land.”

The Congress leader said the government is in a state of confusion on the China issue.

Earlier this month, after Chinese soldiers attempted to intrude into Indian territory, Rahul Gandhi had insulted the Indian armed forces by saying that they were "thrashed" by the Chinese.

"People will ask questions about Bharat Jodo Yatra, here and there, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and what not. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers, and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. But the Indian press doesn’t ask a question to them about this. Isn’t it true? The nation is watching all this. Don’t pretend that the people don’t know," he had said.

