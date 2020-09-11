Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Questions Centre's Steps To Counter Chinese Aggression

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Centre seeking answers on the situation. Gandhi questioned the government's measures to take back the occupied land by the Chinese PLA forces. Meanwhile, India and China have arrived at a five-point consensus to resolve the border tensions.

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Chinese PLA forces have occupied Indian territories. The Congress leader questioned the government on its steps to tackle the crisis. Further hitting out, he asked if the ongoing situation as a result of Chinese incursions is an 'Act of God'

The Chinese have taken our land.



When exactly is GOI planning to get it back?



Or is that also going to be left to an 'Act of God'? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 11, 2020

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also questioned the developments after the meeting between foreign ministers of India and China. Seeking more clarity on the situation, Owaisi asked as to why EAM S Jaishankar did not put forth the demand to restore the status quo by Chinese forces at LAC in Ladakh. In addition, Owaisi has also questioned the five-point consensus which was reached between S Jaishankar and Wang Yi. Raising doubt, Owaisi also asked whether the Chinese will follow the terms of the consensus.

"We have seen the joint statement of the foreign ministers. Why has Jaishankar not asked for a return to the status quo ante as of April, on the LAC in Ladakh?" asked Owaisi "What new has been agreed upon in the meeting that will allow the talks between military commanders to succeed now? The government should clarify this. Military talks have not led anywhere so far and they should not be made to bear the burden of political failure."

India and China's 5-point consensus

Amid the looming situation in Ladakh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi along the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) council of foreign ministers’ summit in Moscow. Both leaders have now arrived at a five-point consensus to resolve the border tensions. In its statement, the MEA has affirmed that both sides should take guidance from the series of consensuses reached various levels and not allow "differences to become disputes."

They also noted that the situation along the LAC is not fruitful for any of the two countries. The statement also said that both the leaders observed that "dialogue" should continue to "quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions." Jaishankar and Wang Yi also agreed that both sides "shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquillity."

These high-level talks were crucial as the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA soldiers are engaged in a standoff at the border. It was the second high-level meeting between leaders of two countries within a short space of time in the aftermath of the clash along the LAC on August 29, 30. Last week, Defence Ministers of both countries also met in Moscow.

