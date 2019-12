Speaking over the alleged assault by UP Police on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has said that they did not violate any clause of section 144 that was imposed in Uttar Pradesh, yet they were stopped by the UP police. Tiwari said that the daughter of Rajiv Gandhi who sacrificed his life for the nation was ill-treated today. Tiwari called the incident "saddening and unfortunate".