Congress Leader Requests Centre To Evacuate Hindus And Sikhs From War-torn Afghanistan

Congress's leader Jaiveer Shergill wrote to the Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, urging him to bring back stranded Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan

Nikita Bishay
Congress

Amid the escalation of Taliban instigated violence in Afghanistan, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday requested the Central Government to evacuate all Hindus and Sikhs from the war-torn country. 

Congress leader writes to EAM 

Congress's National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, on Monday, wrote a letter to the Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and urged him to bring back the stranded Hindus and Sikhs residing in Afghanistan. He shared the letter he wrote to the minister on Twitter as he made the request.

Sharing a snapshot of the letter, he wrote in his post, "My letter to Minister for External Affairs in personal capacity as citizen of India belonging to the Sikh Community requesting Govt of India to evacuate Hindus/Sikhs from Afghan on special visa considering escalating & disturbing violence by Taliban. (sic)"

In his letter, he also spoke about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops and how the Taliban has been fighting to turn the country into a "hub for transnational terrorism" again.

Focusing on his request for the evacuation of Hindus and Sikhs from the conflict-ridden country, he wrote, "The current catastrophic trajectory of violence has caused a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, thus, risking the lives of the people, including from India. In this regard, I would like to draw your kind attention that, as per information available in the public domain, around 650 Sikhs and 50 Hindus are stuck in Afghanistan and have become sitting targets for the Taliban adamant to kill minorities belonging to Indian origin."

Previous attacks on Sikhs

Talking about the Taliban attacking minority groups, he mentioned the removal of 'Nishan Sahib' from the holy Gurudwara in Paktia followed by the killing of 25 Sikhs in an attack on Gurudwara Har Rai Sahib in Kabul. 

As per the letter, he has requested the Indian government to provide special visas to the Sikhs and Hindus stuck in Afghanistan and evacuate them on a consistent basis as was done in 2020. 

Since the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has started gaining power in most parts of the country and has unleashed terror in the past few months. 

