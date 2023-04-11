Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Begins Day-long Hunger Strike At Shaheed Samark In Jaipur

Rajasthan former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot began his day-long hunger strike at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur today, April 11, calling for action on alleged corruption during the previous BJP government in the state. A huge gathering of party cadres was seen accompanying Pilot during the protest.

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot also paid floral tributes to social activist Jyotiba Phule ahead of his day-long hunger strike. While addressing a press conference on Sunday, Pilot called out the Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government for inaction against corruption during BJP's Vasundhara Raje regime in the state.

#WATCH | Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot at Shaheed Samark in Jaipur begins his daylong fast calling for action on alleged corruption during the previous BJP government in the state pic.twitter.com/PeFLSRbYMq — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 11, 2023

Pilot vs Gehlot: An year-long tussle

Sachin Pilot was one of the key faces of Rajasthan Congress who piloted the party's campaign in 2018 assembly polls with hopeful of getting the state's top position if his party emerges victorious. However, AICC leadership brought Ashok Gehlot to the climax and offered Pilot the role to become his deputy. However, he left the position in 2020 and since then, the Gehlot-Pilot partnership is on the verge of collapse. Pilot, at the time, said, “Truth can be rattled, but not defeated.”

Months after the rebellion, it seemed as if Sachin Pilot was calming down over his ouster. Still within the Congress fold, unlike many other young leaders, Pilot had set out on his own to campaign with his individual brand of politics. Things came to a head again when Ashok Gehlot became a likely contender for the Congress President post. Initial reports had indicated that Sonia Gandhi wanted Gehlot to take over the reins from her. Gehlot was willing, at least initially.

But soon Rajasthan went into a political crisis. Sachin Pilot thought this was his opportunity to replace Gehlot in the most stable manner possible. But Gehlot loyalists within the Congress would not let the ex-rebel take his seat. Eventually, Ashok Gehlot had to bow out of the Congress presidential elections.

Barring a brief moment of unity, when the Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has been more than clear in positioning himself against Ashok Gehlot. Just around a month ago, when widows of Pulwama martyrs staged a massive protest against the Gehlot government for not fulfilling promises made to them, Pilot came out in support of the protestors and wrote to the Rajasthan CM to give the widows a hearing.