Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Compares Hindutva To ISIS & Boko Haram In His New Book

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has now compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram, in his new book on Ayodhya verdict. The comment has been made in a chapter called "The Saffron Sky."

"Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," Khurshid stated in his new book on page number 113.

Reacting to Khurshid's statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "This reflects the true mindset of Congress; they try to legitimise the radical elements of ISIS by creating an artificial equivalence with Hindus."

SC's Ayodhya verdict refutes the idea of Hindu Rashtra: Khurshid in new Book

The Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi dispute "refutes the idea of Hindu Rashtra" and amplified the practical handing of sensitive religious concerns in a secular system, Kurshid stated in his new book.

"Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times", which was released last week, explored the Apex Court's landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute and says that Supreme Court made a "delicate balancing effort of subscribing to legal principles and healing a festering civilizational wound."

"The Supreme Court might have found the Hindu cause marginally more persuasive than the Muslim cause, but it has done a great deal more to facilitate and inspire Muslims to see this as a moment of reconciliation rather than defeat," Khurshid writes in the book.

On Tuesday, Khurshid said that it was his responsibility to explain SC's verdict to whom he was once associated. "People used to think that it will take 100 years for the verdict to come. After the verdict, people started giving opinions perhaps without reading it or understanding that what, why or how did Supreme Court give the judgement," the Congress leader told ANI.

In a landmark judgement on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had permitted the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya at a site where the Babri Masjid once stood. A five-judge Constitution bench presided over by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had also told the Centre to give a substitute five-acre land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for building a new mosque at an alternate location.