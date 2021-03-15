Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Puts 'high-command' Over G23 As Congress Lists Star Campaigners

Late Former Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit's son and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday has slammed his own party for not including the 'G23' leaders in the party's star campaigners list for the upcoming West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections.

Dikshit said, "It's up to the high command to include leaders in the list. If they think that 30 leaders included in the star campaigners list can make a difference then it's good. If the party thinks that these 30 leaders are enough to campaign and win elections then why any other leader is needed for the campaign." READ | Sandeep Dikshit claims Congress a deciding factor Tamil Nadu; 'leaders visit before polls'

He said that initially when the G23 leaders on February 28 were rallying in Jammu, they were lectured by the family loyalists to campaign in poll-bound states but now their names have not been included in the campaigners' list.

The Congress party last week released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly election. The 30-star campaigners' list includes names Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Salman Khurshid, and Sushmita Dev.

Congress denies rift

Congress leader PL Punia however denied there is an internal rift within the Congress and said the star campaigners have been selected as per the requirement of the state.

"The star campaigners list can have a maximum of 30 people. Central and local leadership is included in the campaign list. It should not be read too much into that Gulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibbal's name is not there. Wherever it is necessary, the individuals are added. Every state has different requirements," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)